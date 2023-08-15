According to a report published by Decrypt, Sam Bankman-Fried, previously charged with campaign finance violations, is once again facing charges following the filing of a superseding indictment on Monday. Prosecutors allege Bankman-Fried used more than $100 million in stolen customer funds to donate to candidates and politicians.

The US Attorney, Damian Williams, informed the court that new evidence led to a superseding indictment, charging him with conducting an illegal campaign finance scheme. Bankman-Fried and his associates donated to candidates and political action committees (PACs) across party lines, allegedly telling other executives to make contributions to avoid limits on individual donors.

Federal Election Commission data reveals that Bankman-Fried gave over $40 million in political donations in 2022. Other significant donors from FTX include Ryan Salame, former co-CEO, and Nishad Singh, former director of engineering. Many politicians who received FTX-linked donations have already surrendered the money, as the Department of Justice warned that recovered funds may be used to repay creditors, victims, and customers. Bankman-Fried is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, after his $250 million bail was revoked for allegedly attempting to tamper with witnesses.