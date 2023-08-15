Cross-border payment giant MoneyGram has announced the formation of a new board of directors, which includes Stellar Development Foundation CEO and Executive Director Denelle Dixon among its members. Other directors consist of MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes, former Electronic Arts (EA) Chief Experience Officer Chris Bruzzo, and Francisco Lorca, the Founder and CEO of EthosData, among others.

The newly-formed board will concentrate on guiding the company's digital innovation strategy and assist MoneyGram in further enhancing its digital business and cross-border capabilities.