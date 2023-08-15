According to Decrypt, RocketSwap, the second-largest decentralized exchange (DEX) by trading volume on Base, fell victim to a hack resulting in a loss of around $866,500 due to a private key compromise on their online servers. Base, an Ethereum layer-2 solution incubated by Coinbase, recently launched its mainnet, and RocketSwap played a key role in the meme coin hype surrounding it.

The RocketSwap team detected the hack on Tuesday morning, observing an "anomaly" in their DeFi farms. These farms are specialized pools that offer additional yield in RocketSwap's native RCKT tokens for liquidity providers. An hour after detecting the issue, the team confirmed the hack, attributing it to a "brute force hack of the server" where private keys were stored.

Hackers drained the farm's RCKT governance tokens and Wrapped Ethereum (WETH), later converting the RCKT tokens to approximately 471 ETH, worth $866,500. Following the incident, the RocketSwap team shut down the farm and revoked the "minting rights" for new positions. The stolen amount was then bridged back to the Ethereum network by the hackers, who subsequently created a meme coin with the loot.