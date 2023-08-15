BNB Chain official twitter account has posted a community alert due to the detection of a significant liquidity removal from the $CIRCLE token. HashDit has also issued a statement addressing the situation, as concerns within the crypto community grow.

Although the token contract holds more than 1000 BNBs, it is now considered risky in light of the extensive liquidity removal. Dappbay had already flagged this contract as "High Risk" in a previous assessment, further emphasizing the potential risks associated with the token.

