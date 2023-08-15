According to a report published by Decrypt, Europe has introduced its first-ever Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), as London-based Jacobi Asset Management announced the listing of the product on Euronext Amsterdam today, beating the United States. The company received approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) in October 2021 and originally intended to launch the Bitcoin ETF last year. However, the launch was postponed due to concerns about the Terra ecosystem collapse and FTX crypto exchange bankruptcy.

Now available for trading under the ticker BCOIN, the Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF has a 1.5% annual management fee. Fidelity Digital Assets provides custodial services for the fund, while Flow Traders serves as the market maker. Jane Street and DRW are the authorized participants.

Designed to offer institutional investors a secure and transparent way to access Bitcoin while meeting sustainability requirements, the ETF is also the first decarbonized digital asset fund compliant with Article 8 of the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). Jacobi Asset Management partnered with digital asset platform Zumo to implement a verifiable built-in Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) solution, enabling institutional investors to trade Bitcoin while fulfilling their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.

The REC solution confirms the use of renewable energy sources, contributing to the fund's overall decarbonization and adherence to sustainability principles.

