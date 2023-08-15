According to Decrypt, Helium Mobile, a decentralized wireless network, has recently debuted its crypto-powered wireless network in Miami, Florida. The company relies on users installing and operating Helium Hotspots, which are both crypto-miners and wireless access points. This unique collaboration allows users to earn cryptocurrency by sharing their network with the entire city, thereby providing better coverage for IoT devices and other network users. By expanding its presence in Miami, Helium Mobile aims to become a major player in the city's rapidly growing tech scene.

