According to Cointelegraph, Grayscale Investments' request to convert its Bitcoin trust into a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) might receive a ruling on its lawsuit against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) within this week.

Scott Johnsson, a general partner of Van Buren Capital, shared in an August 11 tweet that US District Court law clerks tend to cycle out in August, prompting judges to finalize caseloads before new clerks arrive. He mentioned that 30 out of 32 cases in March 2021 and 2022 were heard within 160 days of oral testimony, which also fell in August. Grayscale presented its oral arguments on March 7, and it has been 160 days since then.

A few unresolved March-argued cases remain, including Grayscale's. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart suggests that the decision could come as early as August 15.

The SEC rejected Grayscale's application to convert its GBTC to a spot Bitcoin ETF in June 2022. Grayscale then sued the regulator for allegedly failing to apply consistent treatment to similar investment vehicles. Industry experts, including ARK Invest's Cathie Wood and ETF analyst Nate Geraci, predict Grayscale will win the lawsuit.

Grayscale has proposed that the SEC should approve all Bitcoin spot ETF applications simultaneously to prevent one firm from gaining an advantage over others.

