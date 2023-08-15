Odaily reports that on-chain voting within the Aave community for the proposal of "freezing CRV on Aave v2" will begin at 6:16 tomorrow and conclude on August 18th. DeFi risk management company Gauntlet has once again proposed this measure to prevent the increasing concentration risks caused by the continuous rise of CRV in the v2 market.

The reasoning behind freezing CRV aligns with previous proposals, such as the freezing proposal 4 in November 2022, the freezing proposal in June, and the release of the Vyper vulnerability in August. These proposals primarily consider the risk status of Curve founder Michael Egorov's (Michwill) address starting with 0x7a16.

