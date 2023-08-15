According to CoinDesk, as India concludes its presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) nations, the organization is moving closer to implementing the first global cryptocurrency regulations. During a recent roundtable discussion held at the G20 meeting, economic officials advocated for a coordinated approach to crypto regulation instead of banning the industry. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) are expected to produce a "synthesis paper" by the end of August, focusing on global macro implications for crypto, with recommendations from standard-setting bodies. This development could lead to a globally acceptable framework for crypto regulation, which India hopes to celebrate during the G20 leaders' summit in early September. Although welcoming FSB recommendations does not necessarily rule out individual nations banning crypto, global acceptance for such a move remains minimal.

