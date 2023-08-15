Sam Kazemian, founder of Frax Finance, recently announced that Frax Ether V2 will support permissionless DeFi validators, eliminating trust limitations and enabling users to "run validators in an unlicensed manner." Users will be able to become validators by using Ethereum (ETH) as collateral and "borrowing" the validator. To maintain control, they will have to pay an interest rate determined by the public market, which represents the market's willingness to run validators and receive rewards. The Frax ecosystem is a self-sustaining DeFi economy that utilizes stablecoins as currency.