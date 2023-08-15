According to Decrypt report, Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, has indicated that he will invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and not testify in the ongoing FTX trial involving an alleged illegal campaign donation scheme. A motion filed by U.S. federal prosecutors on August 14 revealed Salame's decision, which is based on advice from his attorney.

Salame is accused of contributing more than $24 million to Republican candidates and causes in the 2022 election cycle using customers' funds. He has not been charged with a crime, but the FBI raided his Washington D.C. residence in April in connection with the investigation.

Salame's decision not to testify stems from a private message he shared with a family member in November 2021, admitting his role in the donation scheme. In the message, Salame revealed that then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to donate to both Democratic and Republican candidates in the U.S. to support pro-crypto politicians. The motion states that Salame's statements in the message will be considered direct evidence of alleged fraud and money laundering schemes.



