According to Cointelegraph, Jacobi Asset Management has launched its Jacobi Bitcoin ETF on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. This marks the first physically-backed Bitcoin fund in Europe, allowing investors to gain exposure to a Bitcoin-linked financial product without direct ownership or custody of the digital asset. The ETF, trading under the BCOIN ticker, has been approved by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Custodial services will be provided by Fidelity Digital Assets, and the fund features a renewable energy certificate, highlighting its environmentally- and socially-friendly nature.

Using the FT Wilshire Bitcoin Blended Price Index, the ETF provides real-time average Bitcoin price data from various cryptocurrency exchanges. While Europe is embracing crypto investment products such as this ETF, U.S. regulators have yet to approve similar spot Bitcoin ETF applications from major asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity.



