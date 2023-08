According to recent news from FDUSD official tweet, the market value of FDUSD cryptocurrency has soared past the $300 million mark. Furthermore, Binance has announced that its C2C (Customer to Customer) platform now supports FDUSD trading.

Users can buy and sell FDUSD through any corresponding fiat currency trading pairs available on the Binance C2C platform, providing more ease and access to traders engaging in FDUSD transactions.