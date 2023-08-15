According to a report published by Cointelegraph, Ryan Salame, a former FTX executive, has decided to plead the Fifth Amendment if asked to testify in Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial regarding FTX's alleged illegal campaign donation scheme. As per an August 14 motion filed by United States federal prosecutors, Salame's attorneys claimed that he would be unavailable as a witness due to his intention to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Salame is a former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets and has close ties to Sam Bankman-Fried. He donated over $24 million to Republican campaigns, according to Open Secrets. Salame is reportedly facing allegations of possible finance campaign violations and is in talks with federal prosecutors to strike a plea deal.

Salame benefited significantly from loans and payments given to several top FTX executives through Alameda Research – the now-bankrupt trading house.

Ryan Salame's decision to not testify in the alleged illegal campaign donation case might complicate matters for the federal prosecutors. Salame, who is facing allegations of his own, is planning to plead the Fifth Amendment to avoid self-incrimination. The development raises further questions about the illegal campaign donation allegations surrounding FTX.



