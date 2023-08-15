Decentralized electronic agreement signing platform, EthSign, has launched a new protocol called EthSign Next. This updated framework introduces multiple new features, including push notifications, new signature styles, contact books, enhanced contract management functions, and a revised user interface that focuses on improving security and decentralization.
