According to Wu Blockchain, the Ethereum Foundation has announced the projects supported by funds in Q2, with a total amount of $9,218,158.34. The list includes more than ten conferences such as the Paris DeFi Security Summit and Ethereum Argentina Conference, as well as a significant number of studies focused on cryptography and zero-knowledge proofs.
2023-08-15 15:36
