According to a report by Cointelegraph, in an effort to create the largest cluster of new-age tech companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the Dubai AI and Web 3.0 Campus is offering commercial licenses to AI and Web3 businesses at a 90% subsidy. Dubai has been attracting global talent and issuing operational licenses to crypto exchanges over the past several months as part of its strategy.

The licenses will be issued by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with the aim of bringing an influx of global talent and diversified investors to the region. The campus features AI lab facilities and training programs, supporting hardware, and accelerator programs, designed to foster collaboration and innovation.

Enterprises interested in the subsidized commercial licenses must complete a form. However, Cointelegraph has reported issues with the form submission process at the time of writing. Dubai has also granted operating licenses to crypto exchanges, such as Nomura's crypto arm Laser Digital Middle East FZE, which received a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) in August.

