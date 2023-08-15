According to Decrypt, a new documentary film featuring HEX, a high-interest savings cryptocurrency, and its enigmatic founder Richard Heart, is set to bring cryptocurrency into the Hollywood spotlight. Despite drawing some controversy, HEX has witnessed significant growth, thanks in part to Heart's promotional tactics and an enthusiastic user community. The documentary aims to present an unbiased perspective on the cryptocurrency, its underlying technology, and the people involved in its evolution. This project brings another level of mainstream attention to the world of digital currencies, potentially introducing new audiences to the wider implications and applications of blockchain technology.