According to The Block, Kevin Kelly, co-founder of Delphi Digital, believes that the crypto market is not just experiencing another bear market rally. Despite caution among market participants due to increased interest rates, inflationary pressures, and recession concerns, Kelly contends that markets are forward-looking, as reflected in 2023 prices. Drawing parallels to the environment from 2015-2017, Kelly suggests that if Bitcoin follows a similar playbook, it could reach new all-time highs in Q4 2024 and a new cycle peak in Q4 2025. However, he acknowledges that short-term sell-offs or consolidations may occur, particularly after the strong rebound witnessed over the past nine months.