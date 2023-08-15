According to a report published by Cointelegraph, Kevin Kelly, co-founder of Delphi Digital, an institutional crypto research firm, believes that the crypto market is showing signs of a new bull cycle. Kelly suggests that recent changes in the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index could be one of the indicators for a crypto bull run.

Crypto markets are cyclical and predictable, and several on-chain metrics and charts seem to hint at the beginning of a new cycle. Kelly stated that risk assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies have been detecting these changes throughout the year.

According to Delphi Digital's research, Bitcoin follows four-year cycles with distinct patterns observed in the past three cycles. The cycle typically involves an 80% drawdown in the first year, a recovery to prior highs over two years, and a rally to a new all-time high in the fourth year. Interestingly, Bitcoin cycle peaks often coincide with peaks in the ISM manufacturing index, which measures the health of the manufacturing and service sectors in the United States.

Kelly explained that when the business cycle begins to show signs of recovery, the crypto market usually follows. "Turning points in the business cycle have historically been ripe opportunities to increase risk exposure," he added. The ISM index appears to be nearing the end of its two-year downtrend, and Bitcoin and crypto markets seem to be responding.

Analysts also highlight that various fundamental factors, such as ETF approvals, cessation of rate hikes, and an Ethereum scaling upgrade, could be instrumental in waking up the currently sluggish market.

Kevin Kelly and Delphi Digital's analysis suggest that the cryptocurrency market could be on the cusp of a new bull cycle. The resemblance between crypto cycle peaks and the ISM manufacturing index, alongside several other positive factors, seems to indicate that an upturn for the market may be on the horizon.



