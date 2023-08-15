According to TheBlock, DeFiance Capital is engaged in a $140 million legal dispute with Teneo, the liquidators of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), over assets managed by DeFiance Capital. Despite the liquidators' objections, a Singapore judge has ruled that the case will be heard in Singapore.

The dispute revolves around whether the funds in question should be treated as part of the 3AC estate and distributed to creditors or as separate assets to be returned to DeFiance Capital investors. Liquidators argued for the case to be held in the British Virgin Islands, where the fund structure was based. However, DeFiance Capital requested Singapore as the venue, where founder Arthur Cheong and the fund's investors are located.

Singapore Judge Chua Lee Ming ruled that the case should be heard in Singapore, pointing out that the crypto assets in DeFiance Capital's possession are held in the country and that the trust was substantially created there. The same dispute is also being discussed in the British Virgin Islands, but a judgment has not yet been made. If the case proceeds in both locations, it could result in two different judgments on the same issue.

The disputed assets include $115 million in cryptocurrencies and NFTs and 69 SAFE/SAFT agreements signed in 3AC's name, with total asset value estimates ranging between $120 million and $141 million.

