According to CoinDesk, asset management product De.Fi has released an anti-malicious attack tool for zkSync, focusing on protection against phishing, smart contract vulnerabilities, and blind signatures. Users can access the tool by connecting their wallets or inputting contract addresses. De.Fi's service continuously scans and monitors over 30,000 smart contracts on the zkSync network, aiming to detect new threats and vulnerabilities in real time.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
De.Fi Unveils Anti-Malicious Attack Tool for zkSync
2023-08-15 13:22
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
