According a report published by Decrypt, Blockchain investigator ZachXBT announced on Monday that the defamation lawsuit filed against him by Jeffrey "Machi Big Brother" Huang in June has been dropped. As part of an agreement with Huang, ZachXBT significantly modified his published investigation, removing some accusations against the entrepreneur and NFT trader while softening the language on several of his claims.

Huang, a Taiwanese-American musician and tech entrepreneur, filed the lawsuit after ZachXBT accused him of embezzling 22,000 ETH (worth around $40.7 million) from a now-defunct crypto project Huang co-founded called Formosa Financial. After making "important amendments" to his original article, Huang agreed to withdraw the defamation suit, calling it a "last resort" and not the right path.

