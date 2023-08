According to Etherscan data, an address starting with 0xce5 pledged 15 million CRV to the governance escrow contract, with the unlocking period set for February 1, 2024. Odaily Planet Daily News reports that the CRV in this address was transferred from the address starting with 0xf51, which had purchased approximately 17.5 million CRV through an OTC transaction with Curve founder Michael Egorov.