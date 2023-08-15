According to Bloomberg, Circle, the company behind the issuance of the USD Coin (USDC) digital currency, denounced crypto firms that counterfeit U.S. dollars and called for tighter regulatory oversight to protect customers. The firm emphasizes the need for the industry to adopt strict compliance measures and maintain transparency in digital assets' issuance to foster overall trust and stability within the market. This stance comes amidst growing concerns about stablecoins and their potential impact on the financial system, which has prompted increasing regulatory scrutiny worldwide.