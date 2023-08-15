China's most recent artificial intelligence (AI) regulations have started taking effect, as reported by Cointelegraph. These new rules focus on strengthening AI governance, particularly in facial recognition technology, to address concerns related to data security and privacy. According to the regulations, AI service providers must obtain user consent before utilizing facial data, while sensitive data must be stored within the user's device. Additionally, the Chinese government will maintain strict oversight and supervision of AI technology development, aiming to ensure the technology is aligned with national core interests, values, and ethical guidelines.