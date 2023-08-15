According to Odaily, Chinese local prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Shikongyun, one of the largest Filecoin companies in the country, alleging the company sold nearly $100 million worth of products in a pyramid scheme. According to current reports, virtually all Chinese Filecoin companies and their founding teams have come under investigation by Chinese authorities.

