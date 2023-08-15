CertiK Skynet has issued an alert warning users to beware of a fake Stargate airdrop promoted on social media. Users are advised not to interact with the malicious website "hxxps://stargatepass.finance/," as it connects to a known wallet-draining actor. Exercise caution and always verify the authenticity of airdrops before engaging with them.
CertiK Skynet Alert: Fake Stargate Airdrop Warning
2023-08-15 14:39
