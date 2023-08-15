A recent CertiK Alert reports that Ceramic Network has announced that their Discord server has been compromised, with a phishing site being posted in their announcements. Users are advised not to click on any links within the server until the Ceramic team has confirmed that they have regained control of the server and resolved the security issue. Exercise caution and stay vigilant to protect your digital assets.
Ceramic Network's Discord Server Compromised, Phishing Site Alert
2023-08-15 19:22
