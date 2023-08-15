Bitcoin infrastructure company Blockstream has partnered with Luxembourg digital securities market STOKR to launch an investment tool called Blockstream ASIC (BASIC) Note. The collaboration aims to raise $5 million for their Series 1 BASIC bond, with each bond priced at $115,000. The funds will be used to purchase ASICs in the short term and resell them to the market once prices rebound, potentially due to Bitcoin halving. Previously, Blockstream Mining Note (BMN) raised $50 million through eight batches between 2021 and 2022.