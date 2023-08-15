In a report by Cointelegraph, Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval in the United States could be delayed until 2024, according to a timeline revealed by a regulatory filing. Experts have been anticipating the approval of a Bitcoin ETF for several years now, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has consistently delayed decisions on the matter. The latest timeline suggests a long-awaited decision might still be years away, reflecting SEC's continued concerns and cautious approach towards cryptocurrency-based investment products.
