According to Bitcoin News, ATM operator Bitcoin Depot announced an all-time high of $197.5 million in revenues for Q2 2023, following its recent listing on the Nasdaq. The impressive financial performance signifies increased adoption of cryptocurrency and demonstrates the growing demand for accessible Bitcoin ATMs.
Bitcoin Depot Records All-Time High Revenues in Q2 2023 following Nasdaq Listing
2023-08-15 18:50
