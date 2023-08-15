According to Glassnode data, the number of Bitcoin addresses holding at least 0.01 BTC has reached a new all-time high (ATH) of 12,234,071, surpassing the previous ATH of 12,233,992, observed on August 4, 2023. This milestone indicates a growing interest and adoption of Bitcoin, as more users continue to accumulate the cryptocurrency in their wallets.
