Binance US has announced the new listing of $CUDOS. Deposits are now open, and trading is set to commence on August 16, 2023. CUDOS is a decentralized cloud computing platform powered by its L1 blockchain, which allows users to configure resources from a network of providers.
2023-08-15 14:04
