Binance has announced the delisting of SNM (SONM), SRM (Serum), and YFII (DFI.Money) on August 22, 2023. Binance periodically reviews every digital asset it lists to ensure they continue to meet their high standards. If a coin or token fails to maintain these standards or if industry standards change, Binance may conduct an in-depth review and subsequently delist the asset. This measure aims to protect the best interests of Binance users.

