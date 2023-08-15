Binance has opened the trading for CYBER (CyberConnect). The token's price was initially reported at 7.091 USDT. During the intraday trading, it experienced a significant surge, reaching its highest point at 17.79 USDT, marking an impressive increase of more than 390%. This highlights the strong market interest and heightened trading activity surrounding the CyberConnect token.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Opens CYBER (CyberConnect) Trading; Price Surges Over 390% Intraday
2023-08-15 12:12
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
