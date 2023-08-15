The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,257 and $29,695 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,448, up by 0.12%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FRONT, MC, and RUNE, up by 35%, 20%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1844.6 (-0.23%)

  • BNB: $239.6 (-0.50%)

  • XRP: $0.6277 (-0.05%)

  • DOGE: $0.07448 (-0.73%)

  • ADA: $0.2897 (-0.24%)

  • SOL: $24.97 (+1.92%)

  • TRX: $0.07723 (-0.31%)

  • MATIC: $0.6772 (-0.69%)

  • SHIB: $0.00001029 (-2.65%)

  • DOT: $4.982 (-0.44%)

Top gainers on Binance: