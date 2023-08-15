The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,257 and $29,695 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,448, up by 0.12%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FRONT, MC, and RUNE, up by 35%, 20%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Bitcoin Reaches All-Time High in Argentina at 10 Million Pesos
DeGods Trading Volume Skyrockets Following y00ts Migration Announcement and Season III Preview
Zunami Protocol Hack: $2.1M Stolen, Users Warned Against zETH and UZD Stablecoins
The Sandbox Distributes and Transfers 120 Million SAND Within 4 Days; Over 86 Million SAND Transferred to CEX
New York Fed Expects Inflation to Be 3% Over Next Five Years, Up From 2.9% in June
Market movers:
ETH: $1844.6 (-0.23%)
BNB: $239.6 (-0.50%)
XRP: $0.6277 (-0.05%)
DOGE: $0.07448 (-0.73%)
ADA: $0.2897 (-0.24%)
SOL: $24.97 (+1.92%)
TRX: $0.07723 (-0.31%)
MATIC: $0.6772 (-0.69%)
SHIB: $0.00001029 (-2.65%)
DOT: $4.982 (-0.44%)
Top gainers on Binance:
FRONT/BUSD (+35%)
MC/BUSD (+20%)
RUNE/BUSD (+15%)