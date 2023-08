Binance has announced the addition of BNT, FRONT, OXT, and RPL as new borrowable assets on Cross Margin, as well as a new margin pair on Isolated Margin.

The new Cross Margin pairs include:

1. BNT/USDT

2. FRONT/USDT

3. OXT/USDT

4. RPL/USDT

Additionally, Binance is introducing a new Isolated Margin pair:

1. FRONT/USDT