Binance has announced the addition of SEI and CYBER tokens to its instant exchange trading platform. Users can now trade these new assets alongside BTC, USDT, and other supported tokens, with zero fees applied, offering increased flexibility and options for traders on the platform.
Binance Instant Exchange Trading Platform Adds SEI and CYBER Assets
2023-08-15 15:04
