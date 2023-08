Binance has announced the removal and cessation of trading on several spot trading pairs. The removal will occur in three stages on August 17, 2023:

1. At 03:00 (UTC): BETA/BNB, BTTC/BUSD, CELR/BNB, CHZ/GBP, CTK/BUSD, DENT/BUSD

2. At 06:00 (UTC): ENJ/BRL, GAL/EUR, JST/BUSD, MANA/BRL, NEO/RUB, NKN/BUSD

3. At 08:00 (UTC): RUNE/GBP, SAND/BRL, SNT/BUSD, SUN/BUSD, VET/GBP