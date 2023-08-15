According to Decrypt, Art Blocks founder Snowfro is venturing into new creative territory by embracing physical art through a project called Heartcraft. The Heartcraft project takes inspiration from Snowfro's experience in digital art and explores the potential of the physical world. Best known for creating successful generative art projects in the NFT space, this venture is Snowfro's way of reconnecting with the tangible world and blending the borders between digital and physical art.