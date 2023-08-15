Digital asset and Web3 investment firm Arrington Capital has announced the appointment of Taryn Naidu as their new Chief Operating Officer. Naidu brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously led multiple technology companies as CEO and COO. Most recently, he served as the COO of Rigetti Computing, a full-stack quantum computing company, where he played a crucial role in the firm's operations and fundraising.
Arrington Capital Appoints Taryn Naidu as Chief Operating Officer
2023-08-15 20:27
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
