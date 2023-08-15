According to CoinDesk, a recent plunge in altcoin prices has led the overall cryptocurrency market lower, with Bitcoin experiencing a 0.7% decline to $29,150. Market participants are closely monitoring the dynamics and trying to determine the direction of the market, as some of the more popular altcoins have been hit the hardest. Developments in the regulatory environment, liquidity concerns, and other macro factors continue to impact the cryptocurrency market, prompting investors to tread cautiously.