According to Decrypt, an Actors' Union agreement that includes stipulations regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital representations of actors caused some misunderstanding, leading to speculation that it could serve as a waiver for AI usage rights. However, the director of the project has since clarified that the agreement is not a waiver and primarily aims to protect actors' rights concerning their digital likeness. The agreement outlines terms for AI-generated representations in the context of the union, emphasizing the need for transparent and ethical AI usage in the entertainment industry.