According to Odaily Planet Daily News, data from Blur indicates that 188 DeGods on the platform have entered the liquidation process. This represents 2% of the total number of DeGods on Blur, highlighting current market dynamics within the ecosystem.
188 DeGods on Blur Enter Liquidation Process, Accounting for 2% of Total
2023-08-15 15:15
