Cryptopolitan Breaking News - Zunami Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has suffered a hack resulting in the theft of $2.1 million. As a result, users are being advised not to acquire zETH and UZD stablecoins. The suspicions surrounding the hack are centered around the Curve Finance platform. Further investigation is ongoing as the situation develops.
Zunami Protocol Hack: $2.1M Stolen, Users Warned Against zETH and UZD Stablecoins
2023-08-14 16:17
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
