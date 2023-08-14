The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is reportedly on the verge of introducing gold-backed digital tokens for retail use, as the country aims to reduce its reliance on the US dollar and increase accessibility to functional currency for its citizens, Cointelegraph reports. In an event at the Zimbabwe Economic Policy Analysis and Research Unit, RBZ Deputy Governor Dr. Kupukile Mlambo announced that the central bank is finalizing the regulatory framework for these tokens. If successful, the new digital currency will provide a stable and easily accessible alternative currency for Zimbabweans, who faced major cash constraints in recent years.