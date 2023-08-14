A new proposal aims to create an independent group holding 20%-30% of ZEC circulating supply to represent ZEC token holders.

A recent governance proposal from the Zcash community forum called for the establishment of a ZEC Holder Group (ZEC Hldrs Group) to better represent ZEC token holders. The goal is to form a group comprising more than 20% to 30% of the circulating supply of ZEC tokens, ensuring that ZEC holders have an appropriate level of representation. Eventually, a mechanism will need to be established to prove ownership within the group.

The proposal states that the organization should be independent of the Electric Coin Company (ECC), the Zcash Foundation, and grant recipients. It emphasizes that holders should not have more than one voice if they already play a more formal role in the governance ecosystem. Additionally, to prevent conflicts of interest, grant recipients would not be allowed to serve on the committee.

This proposal highlights the community's desire to achieve fair representation amongst ZEC token holders and aims to further decentralize decision-making within the Zcash ecosystem. It's crucial to monitor the development of this proposal to comprehend its potential impact on the future of Zcash governance.



