World ID, a digital identity solution, employs Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) to maintain user privacy and protect against potential tracking by third parties across various applications. ZKPs prevent external entities from accessing a person's public key and, in turn, ensure that the World ID cannot be linked to biometric data or iris codes.

By incorporating ZKPs, World ID upholds an individual's right to privacy, shielding sensitive personal information from potential exposure or misuse. This privacy-preserving cryptographic method enables applications to confirm that specific facts are true without revealing the actual underlying data.

Leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs, World ID safeguards user privacy and security, keeping personal information hidden from unauthorized third parties. This advanced technology not only ensures data protection but also promotes trust in the expanding world of digital identities.