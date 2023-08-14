Odaily Planet Daily News reports that, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a significant whale deposited 750 ETH (valued at approximately $1.4 million) into Binance in the past two days. Following the deposit, the whale withdrew 1.02 trillion PEPE tokens, with an average purchase price of $0.000001353 per token.

This significant transaction highlights the market activity of large whales in the cryptocurrency space, particularly in the trading of altcoins. The whale's extensive purchase of PEPE tokens at a specific price point might suggest confidence in the token's future performance or potential insider information about the project. Regardless, this event underscores the importance of monitoring large transactions to better understand market trends and behaviors.

